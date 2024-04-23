Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TELUS alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Trading Up 1.0 %

TU opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TU. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TU

About TELUS

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.