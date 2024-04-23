Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Stock Performance

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. The company has a market cap of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.93.

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and outperform the S&P 500 Index by holding a focused group of US-listed stocks using proprietary models.

