Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

