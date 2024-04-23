Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IBP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $223.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $263.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.39. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,145.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

