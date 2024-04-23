Cerity Partners LLC Has $772,000 Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in WestRock by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 37,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in WestRock by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WRK

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.