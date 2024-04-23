Cerity Partners LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Honda Motor by 186.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.