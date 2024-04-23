Cerity Partners LLC Has $899,000 Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 65.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 111.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

