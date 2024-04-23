Cerity Partners LLC Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,274,000 after acquiring an additional 93,127 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,563,000 after acquiring an additional 197,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

