Cerity Partners LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 245,958 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Orange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,022,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 7.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Orange by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Orange by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the period.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

