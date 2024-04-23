Cerity Partners LLC Has $971,000 Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 2,688.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in WesBanco by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.