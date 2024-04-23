Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

RDY opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

