Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JHX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

