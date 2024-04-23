Cerity Partners LLC Invests $834,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after purchasing an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $404.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.22 and a 200-day moving average of $415.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Insider Activity

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

