Cerity Partners LLC Invests $923,000 in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 292.30% and a net margin of 44.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.