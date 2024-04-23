Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $899,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after buying an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 4,974.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 83,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 36.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,936,000 after buying an additional 72,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $370.62 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $403.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

