Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

