Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,347 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Atkore by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total transaction of $188,775.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,154.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin A. Kershaw sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $188,775.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,154.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,124,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $173.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.52. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.