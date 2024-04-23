Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,634 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 183.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,590,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 111,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 253,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $200.51 and a one year high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 148.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

