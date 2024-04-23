Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 293 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after buying an additional 326,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,654,000 after buying an additional 181,811 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 34.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 689,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,196,000 after buying an additional 177,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,289,000 after buying an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after buying an additional 142,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.86.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.