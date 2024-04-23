Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 8,098 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 239.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

