Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $43,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

