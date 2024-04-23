Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,518 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,546,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after buying an additional 188,812 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,578,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

