Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 103,208 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Clarivate by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Clarivate by 12.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CLVT opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.03.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

