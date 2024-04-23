Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 23,080 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Samsara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,577,000 after purchasing an additional 898,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 11.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 731,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,534,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,322,000 after purchasing an additional 366,218 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,946,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,081,000 after purchasing an additional 126,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $3,768,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,348,978.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $3,768,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,348,978.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $320,789.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,471,886.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,601,460 shares of company stock valued at $55,157,505 in the last ninety days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

