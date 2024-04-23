Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $66.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BUD. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

