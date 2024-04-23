Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Onsemi alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after buying an additional 817,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,755,000 after buying an additional 171,432 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,845,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,475,000 after acquiring an additional 75,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,701,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Trading Down 0.1 %

Onsemi stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.