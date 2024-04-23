Cerity Partners LLC Sells 27,465 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,465 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PRA Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,884,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,613,000 after purchasing an additional 425,505 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $142,193.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.46. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $38.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $221.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

