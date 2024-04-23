Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Get Middleby alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Middleby by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after buying an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Middleby by 38.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 489,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 134,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Middleby by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 294,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Middleby by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.