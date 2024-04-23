Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.51

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.51 and traded as low as C$5.86. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 231,527 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIA. Scotiabank cut shares of Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of C$506.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.9822581 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

