Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.11.

Cinemark Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CNK opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

