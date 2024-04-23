Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.60

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and traded as high as $48.63. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $48.63, with a volume of 1,571 shares trading hands.

Citizens Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00.

Citizens Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

