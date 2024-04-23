Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Insider Craig Jack Read Sells 6,327 Shares

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Jack Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CFG stock opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group's quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,484,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile



Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

