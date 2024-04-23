City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in City were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in City by 4.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of City by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of City by 205.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCO opened at $103.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.51. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $898,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $898,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,808 shares of company stock worth $1,094,935. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

