Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $71.59

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.59 and traded as low as $71.35. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $72.66, with a volume of 508 shares trading hands.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.