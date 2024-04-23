Conning Inc. Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 691,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $342,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 52,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.30.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $795.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $846.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.25 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

