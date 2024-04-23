Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.40

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and traded as high as $15.87. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 58,295 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $267.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $673.64 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

