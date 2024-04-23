Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 544,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,723,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,075,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,084,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,421,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 466,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRA. Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

