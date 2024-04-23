Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.57. The company has a market cap of $544.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

