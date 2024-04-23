DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $191.00 price target on the stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. Barclays raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $147.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.40, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average of $138.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $255.80.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.