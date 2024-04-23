Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,934 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Ball by 47.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ball

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.