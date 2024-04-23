Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 654 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LH opened at $203.07 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.81.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.