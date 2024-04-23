Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 802 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

