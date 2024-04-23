Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 634,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

