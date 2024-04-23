Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after buying an additional 257,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in HubSpot by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 241,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after buying an additional 204,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $45,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $633.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.27. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $399.48 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total transaction of $73,568.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $14,012,491 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.

View Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.