Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 142,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400 in the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

