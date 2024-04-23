Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 201 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Teleflex by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $207.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

