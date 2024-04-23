Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 389 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 58.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FLT opened at $303.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.60 and a fifty-two week high of $309.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

