Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 9,700 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 23.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $8,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,526,367. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

