Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,089,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $6,382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after purchasing an additional 556,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 722,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

BSY stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

