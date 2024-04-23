Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

